    NRL Researchers Receive Navy’s Top Scientists and Engineers Award [Image 1 of 3]

    NRL Researchers Receive Navy’s Top Scientists and Engineers Award

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2017

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Benjamin Gould, Individual Scientist: Gould designed and demonstrated a one-to-five kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell that incorporates ingenious, lightweight, metal bipolar plates with formed (stamped) air, fuel and coolant flow fields to provide significantly improved temperature performance and power-to-weight ratio.

