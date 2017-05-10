Benjamin Gould, Individual Scientist: Gould designed and demonstrated a one-to-five kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell that incorporates ingenious, lightweight, metal bipolar plates with formed (stamped) air, fuel and coolant flow fields to provide significantly improved temperature performance and power-to-weight ratio.
NRL Researchers Receive Navy’s Top Scientists and Engineers Award
