    NCNG Engineers Support Hurricane Isaias Recovery Efforts

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    North Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to NC National Guard's 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade conduct swift-water rescue training with civilian partners at the Elizabethtown armory, Aug. 3, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard coordinated with, and assisted, N.C. Emergency Management and first responders during Hurricane Isaias.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:33
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    TAGS

    Tornado
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    NCNG
    NC National Guard
    NationalGuard
    Hurricane Isaias
    HurricaneIsaias

