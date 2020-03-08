NCNG Engineers Support Hurricane Isaias Recovery Efforts

Soldiers assigned to NC National Guard's 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade conduct swift-water rescue training with civilian partners at the Elizabethtown armory, Aug. 3, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard coordinated with, and assisted, N.C. Emergency Management and first responders during Hurricane Isaias.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 11:33
|Photo ID:
|6297064
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-QM883-001
|Resolution:
|2312x1734
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
