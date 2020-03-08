Soldiers assigned to NC National Guard's 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade conduct swift-water rescue training with civilian partners at the Elizabethtown armory, Aug. 3, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard coordinated with, and assisted, N.C. Emergency Management and first responders during Hurricane Isaias.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:33 Photo ID: 6297064 VIRIN: 200805-Z-QM883-001 Resolution: 2312x1734 Size: 1.02 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCNG Engineers Support Hurricane Isaias Recovery Efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.