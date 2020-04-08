NAVSTA Rota Lazy Altitude Exercise

200804-N-TR141-0286 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 4, 2020) Firefighters assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota and Morón Air Force Base, Spain, and the Bombaderos, local Spanish firefighters, combat a training fire during Lazy Altitude, an integrated aircraft-mishap exercise. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

