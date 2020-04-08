NAVSTA Rota Lazy Altitude Exercise

200804-N-TR141-0099 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) (ABH) 2nd Classes Elliot Salgado, left, Talaya Fordham, and ABH3 Vincent Verderosa, all assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, prepare the arresting gear for a simulated emergency landing during Lazy Altitude, an integrated aircraft-mishap exercise. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

