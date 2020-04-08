Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Lazy Altitude Exercise [Image 2 of 15]

    NAVSTA Rota Lazy Altitude Exercise

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200804-N-TR141-0065 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Classes Talaya Fordham, left, and Elliot Salgado, both assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, prepare the arresting gear for a simulated emergency landing during Lazy Altitude, an integrated aircraft-mishap exercise. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6296670
    VIRIN: 200804-N-TR141-0065
    Resolution: 4549x3249
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Lazy Altitude Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firemen
    integration
    training
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Moron Air Force Base
    E-28 arresting gear

