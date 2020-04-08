Liberty Wing perfoms daily operations

An F-15C Eagle, assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, lands at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 4, 2020. The Liberty Wing F-15s provide worldwide responsive combat airpower and support through its highly capable maneuverability and acceleration, weapons systems and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith)

