    MP’s Deployed to KSA Certify to Enforce the Law [Image 2 of 4]

    MP’s Deployed to KSA Certify to Enforce the Law

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    More than 35 U.S. Army Reserves Military Police Officers from the 354th MP Company were recently certified to conduct law enforcement operations in a certification course conducted by Task Force Spartan Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Before performing law enforcement operations, all MPs must complete a local certification course for the area they will be conducting operations to ensure they are familiar with the laws, rules, and policies specific to that area. (Courtesy Photo provided by the Task Force Spartan Provost Marshal)

    MP&rsquo;s Deployed to KSA Certify to Enforce the Law

