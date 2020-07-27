200727-N-JL568-1080 EAST CHINA SEA (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Charles Gaudin, from Elizabeth, N.J., prepares a meal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
This work, USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
