USS Shiloh Meal Preparation

200727-N-JL568-1013 EAST CHINA SEA (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Charles Gaudin, from Elizabeth, N.J., prepares a meal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

