    USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 1 of 11]

    USS Shiloh Meal Preparation

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200727-N-JL568-1014 EAST CHINA SEA (July 27, 2020) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Charles Gaudin, from Elizabeth, N.J., prepares a meal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:08
    Photo ID: 6296420
    VIRIN: 200727-N-JL568-1014
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 699.83 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

