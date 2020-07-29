Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC hosts virtual town hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Richard Hoiles 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, addressed questions in front of a live, virtual audience during a virtual town hall, July 29.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:35
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    AFMC virtual town hall addresses COVID-19, diversity, command future

