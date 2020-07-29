Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, addressed questions in front of a live, virtual audience during a virtual town hall, July 29.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6296293
|VIRIN:
|200729-F-JT962-001
|Resolution:
|4096x3072
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC hosts virtual town hall, by Richard Hoiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC virtual town hall addresses COVID-19, diversity, command future
LEAVE A COMMENT