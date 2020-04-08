MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Butler with Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group uses a chainsaw to clear debris at a base house area on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

