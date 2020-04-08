Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 6 of 7]

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Keavious Blackmon with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group laughs shows off his axe after chopping at a fallen tree at a base house area on Marine Corps Air Station New River North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

