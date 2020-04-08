U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Butler with Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group dawn’s a hard hat with a face screen before using a chainsaw at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6296226 VIRIN: 200804-M-QP496-1167 Resolution: 3117x4675 Size: 950.47 KB Location: CAMP LEJUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.