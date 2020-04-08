MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nicolas Chandler with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics uses an axe to chop a fallen tree at base house area on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. Aug. 4, 2020. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

