Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 15:10 Photo ID: 6296148 VIRIN: 200804-Z-QM883-004 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 113.62 KB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers and Airmen of the NC National Guard supporting State partners in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.