174th MXG Det. 1 hot-pit maintenance key to Northern Strike 20

Two A-10 Thunderbolts II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., prepare to take off after receiving hot-pit maintenance from the 174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1 maintenance team, July 27, 2020.

The 174th MXG Det. 1 is a New York Air National Guard unit located in Ft. Drum, New York. The unit has provided maintenance support to Northern Strike since 2012. Northern Strike is the National Guard Bureau’s largest joint, multi-component exercise and takes place at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan.

