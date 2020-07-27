Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    174th MXG Det. 1 hot-pit maintenance key to Northern Strike 20 [Image 2 of 7]

    174th MXG Det. 1 hot-pit maintenance key to Northern Strike 20

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., taxis to a hot-pit maintenance area set up by the 174th Maintenance Group Detachment 1 maintenance team during Northern Strike 20 in Alpena, Mich., July 27, 2020.
    The 174th MXG Det. 1 is a New York Air National Guard unit located in Ft. Drum, New York. The unit has provided maintenance support to Northern Strike since 2012. Northern Strike is the National Guard Bureau’s largest joint, multi-component exercise and takes place at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan.

