Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 2 of 2]

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Contractors clean up debris after Hurricane Isaias on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines and contractors carried out recovery efforts in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 13:59
    Photo ID: 6296084
    VIRIN: 200804-M-ZF985-1229
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 17.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS New River clean up of Hurricane Isaias
    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recovery
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Destructive Weather
    Hurricane Preparation
    MCAS New River
    COVID19
    COVID19USMC
    Hurricane Isaias

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT