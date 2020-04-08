Contractors clean up debris after Hurricane Isaias on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines and contractors carried out recovery efforts in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 13:59 Photo ID: 6296084 VIRIN: 200804-M-ZF985-1229 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 17.75 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Christian Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.