U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anderson Rojas, an engineer equipment operator with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, clears debris at Berkley Manor on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 13:55 Photo ID: 6296062 VIRIN: 200804-M-JQ384-1144 Resolution: 5070x3380 Size: 5.12 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.