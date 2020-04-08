Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias [Image 4 of 5]

    MCB Camp Lejeune clean up of Hurricane Isaias

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anderson Rojas, an engineer equipment operator with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, clears debris at Berkley Manor on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2020. U.S. Marines carried out recovery efforts after Hurricane Isaias in order to resume normal operations while following COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

    Recovery
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    Destructive Weather
    MCB
    Hurricane Preparation
    MCAS New River
    COVID19
    COVID19USMC
    Hurricane Isaias

