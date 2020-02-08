Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Army National Guardsmen help injured hiker after rock slide

    Air and Army National Guardsmen help injured hiker after rock slide

    PACKWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Washington Army National Guard helicopter crew members from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation assist 2nd Lt. Darien Konzelman, 194th Intelligence Squadron with an injured hiker on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 near Packwood, Wash. Konzelman was bear hunting with friends when a rock slide happened, injuring a hiker near their camp. While assisting the hiker with his injuries, a secondary rock slide happened, injuring Konzelman. Washington Army National Guard crews answered the call to air lift the injured hiker following a call to the Washington State Emergency Operations Center. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 11:36
    VIRIN: 200802-D-MN117-059
    Location: PACKWOOD, WA, US 
    First Aid
    Washington
    Helicopter
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

