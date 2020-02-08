Air and Army National Guardsmen help injured hiker after rock slide

Washington Army National Guard helicopter crew members from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation assist 2nd Lt. Darien Konzelman, 194th Intelligence Squadron with an injured hiker on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 near Packwood, Wash. Konzelman was bear hunting with friends when a rock slide happened, injuring a hiker near their camp. While assisting the hiker with his injuries, a secondary rock slide happened, injuring Konzelman. Washington Army National Guard crews answered the call to air lift the injured hiker following a call to the Washington State Emergency Operations Center. (Courtesy Photo)

