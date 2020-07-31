Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barracks' Marines March in Friday Evening Parade 07.31.2020 [Image 14 of 15]

    Barracks' Marines March in Friday Evening Parade 07.31.2020

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Knapp 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard stand at attention during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., July 31, 2020. The Honorable Mr. James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)), was the guest of honor, and the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Gary L. Thomas, was the hosting official for the evening. To effectively host Evening Parades, the Barracks follows Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. Additionally, we apply several of Washington D.C.’s safeguards to include: physical distancing for patrons, health screenings, and mandatory wear of protective equipment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 11:07
    Photo ID: 6295819
    VIRIN: 200731-M-RU248-015
    Resolution: 3844x3261
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks' Marines March in Friday Evening Parade 07.31.2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Robert Knapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    drill
    tradition
    honor
    march
    color guard
    silent drill
    drum and bugle corps
    marines
    music
    parade
    marine band

