Barracks' Marines March in Friday Evening Parade 07.31.2020

The Marine Barracks Washington D.C. parade marching staff march down “Center Walk” during a Friday Evening Parade at the Barracks, July 31, 2020. The Honorable Mr. James F. Geurts, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (ASN (RD&A)), was the guest of honor, and the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Gary L. Thomas, was the hosting official for the evening. To effectively host Evening Parades, the Barracks follows Department of Defense guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations. Additionally, we apply several of Washington D.C.’s safeguards to include: physical distancing for patrons, health screenings, and mandatory wear of protective equipment.

