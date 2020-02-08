A U.S. Air Force 421st Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II connects with a 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel during “Enduring Lightning II” exercise over southern Israel Aug. 2, 2020. While forging a resolute partnership, the allies train to maintain a ready posture to deter against regional aggressors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 07:05 Photo ID: 6295430 VIRIN: 200802-F-OW851-0123 Resolution: 8256x5212 Size: 1.41 MB Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise "Enduring Lighting II" strikes again [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Charles Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.