    Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:21 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time 4 August 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

