    Airmen compete in first volleyball tournament [Image 2 of 7]

    Airmen compete in first volleyball tournament

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, practice before competing in a volleyball tournament, August 1, 2020. Eight teams competed in tournament set up by the Rising Four organization, and in the end the Fire Department won the championship trophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 04:19
    Photo ID: 6295342
    VIRIN: 200801-F-LS872-1101
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen compete in first volleyball tournament [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

