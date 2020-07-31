FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOSTS BBQ COMPETITION

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) community members participated in a BBQ rib cook-off, a competition sponsored by the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Yokosuka Commissary. The ribs were judged on their presentation and taste, and the winner of the competition took home a $200 NEX gift card. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)
