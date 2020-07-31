YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 1, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) community members participated in a BBQ rib cook-off, a competition sponsored by the Navy Exchange (NEX) and Yokosuka Commissary. The ribs were judged on their presentation and taste, and the winner of the competition took home a $200 NEX gift card. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 01:13 Photo ID: 6295215 VIRIN: 200801-N-NB144-0003 Resolution: 5572x3707 Size: 10.25 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA HOSTS BBQ COMPETITION [Image 13 of 13], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.