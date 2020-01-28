Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA

    01.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200802-N-DB724-1039 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 2, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), prepares to take off during flight operations at night. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 20:27
    Photo ID: 6295120
    VIRIN: 200802-N-DB724-1039
    Resolution: 5071x3381
    Size: 728.77 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Stability
    Capability
    flight operations
    HSC-25
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25
    flight deck
    helicopter
    Readiness
    MH-60S Seahawk
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    LHA 6
    Lethality
    USS America
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT