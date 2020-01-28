200802-N-DB724-1034 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 2, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct night flight operations with an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 20:27 Photo ID: 6295119 VIRIN: 200802-N-DB724-1034 Resolution: 5512x3675 Size: 680.61 KB Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.