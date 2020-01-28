200802-N-DB724-1034 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 2, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct night flight operations with an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25. America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 20:27
|Photo ID:
|6295119
|VIRIN:
|200802-N-DB724-1034
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|680.61 KB
|Location:
|USS AMERICA (LHA 6), EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations Aug. 2, 2020 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
