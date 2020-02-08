Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Tanks Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    4th Tanks Battalion Deactivation Ceremony

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Detachment 4, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division take part in a ceremony commemorating their deactivation at Lafayette, La., on Aug. 2, 2020. 4th Tanks has served in every war the Marine Corps has fought in since its inception in 1943. The Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions following the commandant’s guidance in Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Bundy)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 20:06
    Photo ID: 6294046
    VIRIN: 200802-M-ML146-1010
    Resolution: 5125x3417
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Tanks Battalion Deactivation Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Colby Bundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tanks
    USMC
    MARFORRES
    deactivation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    4th Marine Division
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Reserve Marines
    3rd Force Reconnaissance
    Marine Forces North
    MFN
    4th Tanks Battalion
    MARFORNORTH
    3d Force Recon
    3d FORECON
    4MARDIV

