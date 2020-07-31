Ike Supports Naval Operations in 6th Fleet Area of Operations

200731-N-KT825-1405 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 31, 2020) An E-2C Hawkeye, attached to the "Screwtops" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron 123, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), in the Atlantic Ocean, July 31, 2020. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group is conducting operations in U.S. 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sawyer Haskins/Released)

