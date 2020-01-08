200801-N-NC885-1006 RED SEA (August 1, 2020) Sailors don fire-fighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.02.2020 12:38 Photo ID: 6293666 VIRIN: 200801-N-NC885-1006 Resolution: 5322x3712 Size: 1.73 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sterett Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.