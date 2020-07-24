Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Rounds: 60th APS [Image 8 of 8]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th APS

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, listens to with Airman 1st Class Gregory Concilla, 60th Aerial Port Squadron packing and crating technician, to learn about the process of shipping during Leadership Rounds July 24, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS is the United States Transportation Command's primary west coast aerial port providing global and passenger distribution for the United States and its Allies. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

