From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Gregory Concilla, 60th Aerial Port Squadron packing and crating technician, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th AMW command chief, and A1C Yaser Belal, 60th APS packing and crating technician, participate in a packing and crating demonstration during Leadership Rounds July 24, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS is the United States Transportation Command's primary west coast aerial port providing global and passenger distribution for the United States and its Allies. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 Leadership Rounds: 60th APS [Image 8 of 8], by Heide Couch