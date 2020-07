Leadership Rounds: 60th APS

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yaser Belal, left, 60th Aerial Port Squadron packing and crating technician, shows Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, the various labels that are affixed to shipment containers during Leadership Rounds July 24, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th APS is the United States Transportation Command's primary west coast aerial port providing global and passenger distribution for the United States and its Allies. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

