    Feature on 1st Sgt. Danielle Balson [Image 6 of 6]

    Feature on 1st Sgt. Danielle Balson

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2019

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    US Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City

    1st Sgt. Danielle Balson, US Army Recruiting Battalion - Oklahoma City, Army Recruiting Company Tulsa, Oklahoma, shares her experiences surrounding her enlistment into the US Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2019
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feature on 1st Sgt. Danielle Balson [Image 6 of 6], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

