Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment [Image 1 of 3]

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, safely guides a vehicle in the motor pool at Shipton Barracks in Ansbach Germany, July 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
     

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 08:35
    Photo ID: 6289692
    VIRIN: 200728-A-IY962-0010
    Resolution: 2768x1845
    Size: 850.97 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    USAGANSBACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT