    Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday Cake Cutting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S Army Lt. Col. Douglas Brock (center) says a prayer during a cake cutting in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, July 29, 2020. The cake cutting was in observance of the 245th Army Chaplain Corps birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 07:11
    Photo ID: 6289612
    VIRIN: 200729-Z-DP681-1027
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birthday
    Service
    Cake
    Chaplain
    Celebration

