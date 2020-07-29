A cake for the Chaplain Corps in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, July 29, 2020. The cake cutting was in observance of the 245th Army Chaplain Corps birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 07:11 Photo ID: 6289611 VIRIN: 200729-Z-DP681-1005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.01 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Chaplain Corps 245th Birthday Cake Cutting [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.