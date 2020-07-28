SASEBO, Japan (July 28, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings and Deputy Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Capt. Marvin Thompson meet with Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga at Sasebo City Hall in Sasebo, Japan July 28, 2020. The meeting was held to reaffirm CFAS’ and Sasebo City’s mutual resolve in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and to maintain their close working relationship. The meeting was the first time Stallings and Tomonaga have met in person since March 2020 due to COVD-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 01:15 Photo ID: 6289515 VIRIN: 200728-N-CA060-0012 Resolution: 4945x3532 Size: 697.87 KB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Leadership Meets with Mayor [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.