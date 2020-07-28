Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Leadership Meets with Mayor [Image 2 of 2]

    Sasebo Leadership Meets with Mayor

    JAPAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 28, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. Brad Stallings and Deputy Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet Capt. Marvin Thompson meet with Sasebo City Mayor Norio Tomonaga at Sasebo City Hall in Sasebo, Japan July 28, 2020. The meeting was held to reaffirm CFAS’ and Sasebo City’s mutual resolve in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and to maintain their close working relationship. The meeting was the first time Stallings and Tomonaga have met in person since March 2020 due to COVD-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Leadership Meets with Mayor [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

