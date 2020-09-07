Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time [Image 3 of 3]

    Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Shonte Small, 15th Medical Support Squadron laboratory services noncommissioned officer in charge, opened up about the racial inequality and discrimination she’s faced as a Black Airman in the U.S. Air Force and her hope for a better tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 21:40
    Photo ID: 6289493
    VIRIN: 200709-F-RE693-537
    Resolution: 750x748
    Size: 115.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time
    Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time
    Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Let&rsquo;s talk about race: One conversation at a time

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    RACE
    Hickam Field
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT