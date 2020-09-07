Staff Sgt. Shonte Small, 15th Medical Support Squadron laboratory services noncommissioned officer in charge, opened up about the racial inequality and discrimination she’s faced as a Black Airman in the U.S. Air Force and her hope for a better tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 21:40 Photo ID: 6289493 VIRIN: 200709-F-RE693-537 Resolution: 750x748 Size: 115.12 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Let’s talk about race: One conversation at a time [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.