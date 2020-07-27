Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines embark USS Somerset [Image 9 of 9]

    15th MEU Marines embark USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    EASTERN PACIFIC (July 27, 2020) — U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operate AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicles onto the well deck of the amphibious landing dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during training to increase Navy-Marine Corps interoperability in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps continue to combine efforts to refine and strengthen fundamental amphibious capabilities and reinforce the Navy-Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 20:38
    Photo ID: 6289472
    VIRIN: 200727-M-QM580-1119
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines embark USS Somerset [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    gear
    15th meu
    lpd
    AAVs
    amphibious
    usn
    somerset
    Amtrack

