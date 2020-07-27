PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2020) — A U.S. Marine Corps AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle driver with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives an AAV-P7/A1 up the well deck ramp of the amphibious landing dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during training to increase Navy-Marine Corps interoperability in the eastern Pacific. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps continue to combine efforts to refine and strengthen fundamental amphibious capabilities and reinforce the Navy-Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6289470
|VIRIN:
|200727-M-QM580-1062
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
This work, 15th MEU Marines embark USS Somerset [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
