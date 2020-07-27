PACIFIC OCEAN (July 27, 2020) — A U.S. Marine Corps AAV-P7/A1 assault amphibious vehicle driver with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drives an AAV-P7/A1 up the well deck ramp of the amphibious landing dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) during training to increase Navy-Marine Corps interoperability in the eastern Pacific. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps continue to combine efforts to refine and strengthen fundamental amphibious capabilities and reinforce the Navy-Marine Corps team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kassie McDole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 20:38 Photo ID: 6289470 VIRIN: 200727-M-QM580-1062 Resolution: 3888x2592 Size: 8.35 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Marines embark USS Somerset [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.