    Tanks on the Somme

    Tanks on the Somme

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    The last M1 Abrams tanks are staged to be transported off of the Exercise Support Division lot on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 7, 2020. As part of the Commandant of the Marine Corps guidance on force modernization, the Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 20:16
    Photo ID: 6289455
    VIRIN: 200707-M-ET234-1084
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanks on the Somme, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

