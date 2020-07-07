Tanks on the Somme

The last M1 Abrams tanks are staged to be transported off of the Exercise Support Division lot on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 7, 2020. As part of the Commandant of the Marine Corps guidance on force modernization, the Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

Date Taken: 07.07.2020
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US