Arizona National Guard leadership visits COVID-19 testing site

Arizona National Guard and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs leadership conducted a COVID-19 testing site assessment July 28, 2020, in Flagstaff, Ariz. The AZNG leadership met with members of the Coconino County Office of Emergency Management to coordinate federal testing (U.S. Air National Guard photo by of Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

