An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., fires its primary weapon, the 30-millimeter GAU-8 Gatling Gun on community day during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 28, 2020. Northern Strike is critically important to the local economy in Grayling and Alpena. It brings an average of 6000-7000 people from 20 states and seven coalition countries to Northern Michigan annually. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 18:17 Photo ID: 6289348 VIRIN: 200728-Z-EZ686-0301 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.16 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The A-10 Thunderbolt II visits Northern Strike 20 Community Day [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.