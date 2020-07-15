TAGRS You're It

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, employ a tactical aviation ground refueling system while conducting expeditionary advanced base operations in support of Exercise Summer Fury 20 at Yuma Proving Grounds Range, Ariz., July 16, 2020. Summer Fury is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiently with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Lance Cpl. Jaime Reyes)

Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US