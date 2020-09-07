Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Commissary [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort McCoy Commissary

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy Commissary is shown July 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The commissary has remained open during the installation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

